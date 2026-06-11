19-Year-Old Charged with Firearm Offences After Small Heath Disorder

A 19-year-old man, Abdullah Emanuel, has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition following a disturbance in Small Heath, Birmingham. West Midlands Police were called to Carlton Road on the evening of Monday 8 June after reports of disorder involving a gun recovery. Emanuel appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court the next day and was remanded in custody.

Firearm And Ammunition Charges

Emanuel faces serious charges, including possession of a firearm and ammunition, linked to the disorder on Carlton Road. Authorities highlight the severity of these allegations amid ongoing community concerns.

Rapid Police Intervention

Officers responded quickly to the incident, arresting six individuals at the scene. While five were released on bail pending further investigation, Emanuel remains in custody.

Firearm Court

West Midlands Police continue their enquiries into the incident, focusing on the roles of those involved. Emanuel is scheduled for further court appearances as the case develops.