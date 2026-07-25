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20 firefighters taken to hospital and three fire engines destroyed after massive Essex fertiliser explosion

20 firefighters taken to hospital and three fire engines destroyed after massive Essex fertiliser explosion

At least 20 firefighters were taken to hospital and three fire engines were destroyed after a huge explosion ripped through an industrial site in Essex, triggering a major incident and sending a fireball into the sky. More than 100 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at an industrial site on Southend Road, East Hanningfield, after Essex County Fire and Rescue Service received the first emergency calls at around 4.50pm on Friday 24 July. Crews were confronted with what was described as a “large and rapidly developing fire” involving several industrial units and surrounding farmland.

Fertiliser explosion triggers major incident

At 5.46pm, firefighters declared a major incident after fertiliser stored inside one of the industrial buildings exploded, sending shockwaves across the area. The blast was so powerful it was reportedly heard more than 15 miles away in Southend-on-Sea, while residents described feeling their homes shake. Dramatic footage captured a huge fireball and thick black smoke billowing into the sky as burning debris was scattered across nearby fields.

Firefighters injured and emergency vehicles destroyed

A total of 20 firefighters were taken to hospital following the explosion. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that four firefighters sustained minor injuries, while the remaining personnel were taken for precautionary assessments, including hearing checks following the explosion. All have since been discharged from hospital. The intensity of the blast also destroyed three fire engines and two officer vehicles that had been deployed to the incident.

Chief Fire Officer praises crews

Chief Fire Officer Rick Hylton praised the bravery of firefighters who continued battling the blaze in extremely hazardous conditions. He said crews had worked tirelessly throughout Friday night and into Saturday to contain the fire and prevent it spreading further. Mr Hylton said firefighters arrived to find a rapidly developing fire involving several industrial units and surrounding farmland, adding that the decision to declare a major incident reflected the scale, complexity and danger of the situation. He also confirmed a formal investigation into the cause of the explosion has begun but urged people not to speculate while enquiries continue.  

Investigation underway

The fire, which occurred at Highlands Farm, caused extensive damage to several industrial buildings, leaving parts of the site reduced to burnt-out shells. Images from the scene show surrounding fields scorched by the intense heat, while firefighters remain on site dealing with hotspots and making the area safe. Nearby residents were evacuated during the incident, and people living close to the site have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed and avoid the area while emergency services continue their work. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

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