The A2 in Kent is CLOSED westbound between the B255 (Bean) and the M25/A282 (Darenth) following a fierce lorry fire. Firefighters from Kent Fire and Rescue Services are battling the blaze, while National Highways Traffic Officers manage road closures to keep drivers safe.

Drivers Face Major Delays—Plan Ahead

If you’re heading towards London on the A2, expect significant hold-ups. Authorities urge motorists to allow extra time or consider alternative routes to avoid the snarl-up.

Follow the Diversion Signs: Solid Square Symbol

The official diversion directs traffic off the A2 at Bean Interchange (B255). Drivers will then follow the B255 northbound to the A206 junction before rejoining the A2 at the Darenth interchange. The route runs the reverse way for coastbound travellers.

Exit A2 at Bean Interchange (B255)

Follow B255 northbound to A206 junction

Rejoin A2 at Darenth Interchange

Check Traffic England for live updates or follow National Highways regional Twitter feeds to stay ahead of the delays.