Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News - Wiltshire

FATAL HORROR CRASH A4 horror crash claims life of young man as cars collide head-on

A horror crash on the A4 has claimed the life of a young man –...

Published: 4:12 pm February 22, 2026
Updated: 6:15 pm February 22, 2026
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Pursuit in Bemerton Heath

A horror crash on the A4 has claimed the life of a young man – as two cars collided head-on near Marlborough.
Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on the busy route between between West Overton and Fyfield at around 3.30pm on Saturday (21 February).
The incident involved a silver Range Rover Evoque and a black Volkswagen Golf, with the driver of the Golf sustained significant injuries.

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance landed at the scene, while Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance responded in a critical care car.
Despite the best efforts of police and medics to revive the a 32-year-old man, he was pronounced dead. His family has been informed.
A police officer, described as “young”, was praised for their efforts to try and revive the man after being first on scene. Members of the public also stopped to help.

A woman, who drove past the scene, said: “Young police officer single crewed, doing CPR was doing a fantastic job, and members of the public helping too.
“Until you’ve done it I think it’s hard to understand how difficult it is to keep going with CPR. It’s so tiring, and so tough.”
Wiltshire Police statement in full
“We are sorry to report that a 32-year-old man lost his life following a road traffic collision on the A4 at Fyfield yesterday afternoon (21/02).
“The car he was driving was in collision with another vehicle shortly before 3.30pm.
“Despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.
“Any witnesses to the collision, which took place at about 3.30pm, or anyone who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting Log number 170 of yesterday’s date.
“Alternatively, they can contact the team directly [email protected].”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Road Traffic Collisions

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MURDER PROBE Teen Stabbed to Death in Smethwick Chaos

UK News

MACHINE GUN Bristol Man Busted Over Arsenal of 40 Guns and 3D-Printed Submachine

UK News

TERROR Blast Horror in Lviv: Young Police Hero Killed

Breaking News, World News

MAJOR DELAYS M3 Shut After Police Incident – Two-Hour Delays Expected

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

MULTIPLE EXPLOSIONS Deadly Blasts Rock Lviv in Coordinated Terror Attack

UK News, World News

BREAKING NEWS

SUPERMARKET HORROR Investigation Launched After Woman Found Dead in Slough Supermarket Car Park

Breaking News, Crime, UK News

DEADLY CRASH Deadly Crash in Catsfield: One Dead, Two Seriously Injured

Crime, National News, UK News

Third Man Arrested Over Shocking Deaths at Bridlington Holiday Park

Crime, UK News

AMBUSHED Man in 60s Fatally Stabbed in Walthamstow

Breaking News, UK News

TRAVEL TURMOIL South London Train Chaos Sparks Rush Hour Havoc

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OVER THE LIMIT Foreign Lorry Driver Charged After A303 Crash with Drink Driving

UK News, Wiltshire

Foreign Lorry Driver Charged After A303 Crash with Drink Driving

UK News, Wiltshire

SKATE PARK ATTACK First Picture Released of Man Stabbed to Death at Northampton Skate Park

Crime, UK News

First Picture Released of Man Stabbed to Death at Northampton Skate Park

Crime, UK News

CRIME SCENE Mystery Death Shuts Down Iceland Car Park in Slough

Crime, UK News

Mystery Death Shuts Down Iceland Car Park in Slough

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Man Found Dead in Southampton Park as Emergency Crews Swarm Scene

UK News

Man Found Dead in Southampton Park as Emergency Crews Swarm Scene

UK News

NEIGHBOUR ATTACK Knife-Wielding Woman Storms Neighbour’s Flat

London, UK News

Knife-Wielding Woman Storms Neighbour’s Flat

London, UK News

STREET CLEAN Knife Carrier Locked Up as Police Crack Down on Street Weapons

UK News

Knife Carrier Locked Up as Police Crack Down on Street Weapons

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MURDER PROBE Man in His 40s Fatally Stabbed in Wimbledon outside Korean restaurant – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News, Crime, London

Man in His 40s Fatally Stabbed in Wimbledon outside Korean restaurant – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News, Crime, London

SEXUAL PREDATOR ‘Big Money’ Bragging Man Jailed for Brutal Solihull Park Attack

UK News

‘Big Money’ Bragging Man Jailed for Brutal Solihull Park Attack

UK News

PADDINGTON BEAR BAFTA 2026: Battle Lines Drawn in Star-Studded Showdown

Crime, UK News

BAFTA 2026: Battle Lines Drawn in Star-Studded Showdown

Crime, UK News
Watch Live