A horror crash on the A4 has claimed the life of a young man – as two cars collided head-on near Marlborough.

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on the busy route between between West Overton and Fyfield at around 3.30pm on Saturday (21 February).

The incident involved a silver Range Rover Evoque and a black Volkswagen Golf, with the driver of the Golf sustained significant injuries.

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance landed at the scene, while Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance responded in a critical care car.

Despite the best efforts of police and medics to revive the a 32-year-old man, he was pronounced dead. His family has been informed.

A police officer, described as “young”, was praised for their efforts to try and revive the man after being first on scene. Members of the public also stopped to help.

A woman, who drove past the scene, said: “Young police officer single crewed, doing CPR was doing a fantastic job, and members of the public helping too.

“Until you’ve done it I think it’s hard to understand how difficult it is to keep going with CPR. It’s so tiring, and so tough.”

Wiltshire Police statement in full

“We are sorry to report that a 32-year-old man lost his life following a road traffic collision on the A4 at Fyfield yesterday afternoon (21/02).

“The car he was driving was in collision with another vehicle shortly before 3.30pm.

“Despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

“Any witnesses to the collision, which took place at about 3.30pm, or anyone who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting Log number 170 of yesterday’s date.

“Alternatively, they can contact the team directly [email protected].”