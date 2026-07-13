Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ROUGH JUSTICE Afghan asylum recipient admits manslaughter over fatal Uxbridge stabbing as attempted murder trial continues

Afghan asylum recipient admits manslaughter over fatal Uxbridge stabbing as attempted murder trial continues

An Afghan man has admitted killing a passer-by and assaulting two others during a series of knife attacks in west London after the prosecution accepted that he was suffering from a severe mental illness at the time. Dawood Safi, 23, admitted the manslaughter by diminished responsibility of Wayne Broadhurst on the opening day of his trial at Southwark Crown Court. Safi had originally been charged with Mr Broadhurst’s murder following the fatal stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, on 27 October last year. The court heard that Safi has also previously admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to his landlord, Shahzad Farrukh, 45, and actual bodily harm to a 14-year-old boy. However, he continues to deny two counts of attempted murder relating to Mr Farrukh and the teenager, with that trial continuing before the court. Opening the case, prosecutor Jonathan Laidlaw KC said the Crown would not pursue the murder charge after receiving expert psychiatric evidence. The court heard that four independent medical experts concluded Safi was experiencing “an abnormality of mental functioning” at the time of the attacks. Mr Laidlaw told the jury: “He was in a psychotic state, in other words he had lost contact with reality and he was unable to distinguish what was real and what was not.” He said the experts considered the “random, nonsensical and frenzied nature” of the attack to be consistent with Safi being acutely mentally unwell. The prosecutor also acknowledged that Mr Broadhurst’s family had wanted the defendant to face a conviction for murder. The court heard Safi was found armed with a large knife in an annex of the property where he had been living with his landlord. Mr Broadhurst, who was walking his dog and was unknown to Safi, was attacked in what prosecutors allege was a random assault. He suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, chest and side and died at the scene. Safi has also pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon. The attempted murder trial relating to the attacks on Mr Farrukh and the 14-year-old boy is continuing. The Home Office has previously confirmed that Safi entered the UK concealed in a lorry in 2020 and was granted asylum in 2022. As criminal proceedings are ongoing, no further findings should be drawn until the conclusion of the trial.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Sorting Pin-Up Providers to Find the Slot or Live Table That Fits You

Sorting Pin-Up Providers to Find the Slot or Live Table That Fits You

UK News
Police appeal after man knocked unconscious in Exeter nightclub assault

CLUB ATTACK Police appeal after man knocked unconscious in Exeter nightclub assault

UK News
Residents told to keep windows shut as major house fire tackled by crews from four counties

HOUSE BLAZE Residents told to keep windows shut as major house fire tackled by crews from four counties

UK News
Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

POLICE PRAISED Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

UK News
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

US NATIONAL CHARGED California man charged after motorcyclist seriously injured in M4 roundabout crash

UK News
Uber driver jailed for 16 years after raping passenger at knifepoint

TAXI PREDATOR Uber driver jailed for 16 years after raping passenger at knifepoint

UK News
Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

DOG RESCUE Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

UK News
Taxi driver jailed after raping vulnerable passenger he drove home in Manchester

TAXI RAPIST Taxi driver jailed after raping vulnerable passenger he drove home in Manchester

UK News
A419 closed for hours after lorry bursts into flames near Swindon

COMPLEX RECOVERY OPERATION A419 closed for hours after lorry bursts into flames near Swindon

UK News
Afghan asylum recipient admits manslaughter over fatal Uxbridge stabbing as attempted murder trial continues

ROUGH JUSTICE Afghan asylum recipient admits manslaughter over fatal Uxbridge stabbing as attempted murder trial continues

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sheffield paedophile jailed for 15 years after raping girl under 13

CHILD RAPIST Sheffield paedophile jailed for 15 years after raping girl under 13

UK News
Sheffield paedophile jailed for 15 years after raping girl under 13

Sheffield paedophile jailed for 15 years after raping girl under 13

UK News
Cyclist dies nine days after collision with van in Atworth

FATAL COLLISION Cyclist dies nine days after collision with van in Atworth

UK News
Cyclist dies nine days after collision with van in Atworth

Cyclist dies nine days after collision with van in Atworth

UK News
Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

TERROR ARREST Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

Breaking News, UK News
Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Bookmakers contributed to Croydon man’s suicide, coroner rules

CORONER VERDICT Bookmakers contributed to Croydon man’s suicide, coroner rules

UK News
Bookmakers contributed to Croydon man’s suicide, coroner rules

Bookmakers contributed to Croydon man’s suicide, coroner rules

UK News
Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

HGV OVERTURNED Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

UK News
Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

UK News
First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

BLUETONGUE ALERT First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

UK News
First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

TRIAL BEGINS Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

UK News
Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

UK News

HACKNEY MURDER Man dies after broad daylight stabbing near school as murder investigation launched

UK News

Man dies after broad daylight stabbing near school as murder investigation launched

UK News
Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

POLICE CRACKDOWN Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

UK News
Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

UK News
Watch Live