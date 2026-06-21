Artist Creates Giant England Badge with Domestic Abuse Message on Yorkshire Beach

Fred Brown, a 54-year-old beach artist, has created a striking artwork of England’s iconic Three Lions badge in the sand at Bridlington South Beach, Yorkshire, on 19 June. Alongside the patriotic design, he included a crucial message: “Win, lose, or draw. Home should be safe.” This artwork highlights the rising domestic abuse concerns linked to football events, a serious issue heightened during World Cup matches.

Powerful Beach Art

Using his artistic talent, Brown draws attention to important social issues such as animal and human rights. His latest creation not only celebrates England’s football pride but also delivers a stark reminder about the dangers some face at home during high-profile sporting events.

Domestic Abuse Spike During Football

Statistics from Women’s Aid reveal a distressing trend: domestic abuse cases increase every time England plays in the World Cup, regardless of the match outcome. One in three women over sixteen will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime, and an average of one woman a week is killed by a current or former partner.

Calls For Awareness

Charlie Webster, Ambassador for Women’s Aid, spoke on the issue: “The World Cup is one of those rare moments when the whole country holds its breath together – united, hopeful, alive. But for women and children living with domestic abuse, tournament time brings something very different: heightened fear and heightened danger.” She emphasised the need for football to be a symbol of safety for all.

Football And Safety

Brown’s message and Webster’s advocacy underline the importance of recognising and tackling domestic abuse, especially during events that usually bring national joy. Their efforts call on society to ensure every home remains safe, whatever the game’s outcome.