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FRIENDLY FIRE Belfast Rioter Injures Protester With Misthrown Brick During Unrest

Belfast Rioter Injures Protester With Misthrown Brick During Unrest

During the ongoing Belfast riots linked to anti-immigration protests, a rioter accidentally struck a fellow protester in the head with a brick intended for a police van. The incident unfolded on June 11, 2026, as tensions remained high following recent violent events in the city.

Unintended Injury Amid Chaos

The protester was reportedly standing calmly by a fence when the brick, hurled by another rioter, struck him unexpectedly. Eyewitnesses called urgently for medical assistance, highlighting the dangers even to participants in the unrest.

Riots Fuel Tensions

These clashes continue to unfold against a backdrop of fierce opposition to immigration policies, increasing the risk of harm not only from security forces but also from within protest groups themselves.

Similar Incidents Elsewhere

In a related example, riots in southampton/" title="Southampton" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Southampton earlier this month also saw unintended friendly injuries, where a protester struck another with a wheelie bin during disturbances, underlining the disorder common in such protests.

Calls For Calm And Care

While the condition of the injured Belfast protester has not been detailed, there are hopes for a quick recovery. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable violence at these demonstrations and the urgent need for medical support on the ground.

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