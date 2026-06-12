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CRYPTO CRIME Four Men Jailed for Laundering £23.4m into Cryptocurrency in UK

Four Men Jailed for Laundering £23.4m into Cryptocurrency in UK

Four men have been sentenced to a total of 27 years in prison for laundering £23.4 million through cryptocurrency across the UK between January 2018 and June 2020. The gang, led by Michael Konnor, 27, and Shiraz Khan, 47, ran a sophisticated money laundering network linked to organised crime groups, using the encrypted EncroChat platform before its takedown in 2020.

23 Million Laundered

The offenders converted large sums of cash into cryptocurrency, moving money through multiple personal and business bank accounts before transferring funds to third-party crypto traders. Over £27 million flowed through business accounts tied to the operation, with £19.1 million sent to cryptocurrency exchanges.

Encrypted Messaging Exposed

Data seized from EncroChat revealed the gang’s covert communications, organising cash collections and illegal activities. One intercepted message referenced kidnap and extortion as tactics to enforce payment, exposing the violent criminal links behind the scheme.

Operation Ran Despite Arrests

After their arrest in December 2019, Konnor and Khan continued laundering more than £4.5 million by using third-party accounts to avoid law enforcement detection. The organised crime group was only stopped after an extensive investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and prosecution by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Authorities Call For Vigilance

Margaret Mousley, Deputy Director of HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, said: “The messages exchanged by this gang show the link between money laundering and serious organised crime that harms communities. These sentences prove we’re equipped to investigate complex laundering cases and bring offenders to justice.”

Giorgina Venturella, CPS Specialist Prosecutor, said: “Despite arrests and cash seizures, the money laundering continued. Using EncroChat encrypted messaging, they organised cash collections and crypto purchases to avoid detection. Our actions have disrupted a multi-million-pound criminal enterprise.”

Convictions At Southwark Crown Court

Shiraz Khan, John Geddes, and Carlos Zapata were convicted after a nine-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. Michael Konnor pleaded guilty mid-trial in February 2026. Geddes was caught carrying nearly £150,000 in cash in East London. Asset recovery proceedings have been launched to confiscate the criminals’ proceeds.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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