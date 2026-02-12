BMW has launched a massive recall affecting around 575,000 vehicles globally due to a fire hazard linked to faulty starter motors.

Starter Motor Fault Could Spark Blaze

The German giant warned that wear inside the starter’s magnetic switch can cause overheating after repeated use. Drivers might initially face trouble starting their engines. But in rare, serious cases, the defect could ignite a fire while the car is in motion.

Which BMWs Are Affected?

A spokesperson confirmed the “mid-six-figure” recall covers models made between July 2020 and July 2022. Affected cars include:

2 Series Coupe

3, 4, 5 and 7 Series saloons

6 Series Gran Turismo

X4, X5, X6 and Z4 SUVs

What BMW Owners Need to Do

The fix means replacing the starter motor, and in some cases, the battery too. BMW will contact owners directly to book free repairs at local dealers. Meanwhile, drivers are urged not to leave their cars running unattended as a safety precaution.