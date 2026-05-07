Bonnie Tyler in Induced Coma After Emergency Surgery in Portugal

Legendary singer Bonnie Tyler, 74, was placed in a medically induced coma following emergency surgery for a perforated intestine at Faro Hospital in the Algarve, Portugal. The operation took place late last month, and doctors moved to support her recovery with sedation on Thursday. Her spokesperson has confirmed she is receiving specialist care and has requested privacy while she recuperates.

Sudden Health Emergency

Tyler, born Gaynor Hopkins, was rushed to the hospital after complications with a perforated intestine, a serious medical condition requiring urgent surgery. Medical staff acted quickly to perform the operation and stabilise her condition.

Medically Induced Coma

To assist her healing process, doctors placed Tyler into a coma controlled by medication. This step is sometimes necessary to reduce strain on critical organs and aid recovery after major surgery.

Privacy Requested

A spokesperson for Tyler has emphasised the need for privacy during this difficult time, confirming she is under specialist medical supervision and that updates would be managed carefully.

Upcoming European Tour

Bonnie Tyler was scheduled to kick off a European tour later this month, though her health situation may impact these plans. Fans and followers await further announcements regarding rescheduling or cancellations.

Bonnie Tyler’s Legacy

Known worldwide for iconic hits like Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding Out for a Hero, Tyler remains a beloved figure in music history. Supporters across the UK and beyond are hoping for her swift recovery.