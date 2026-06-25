Boy Injured in Cambridgeshire Crocodile Enclosure Sparks Data Breach Probe

A three-year-old boy from Cambridgeshire who suffered serious injuries after being thrown into a crocodile enclosure at Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo has sparked an investigation after around 40 hospital staff accessed his medical records without a clear reason. The child was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, run by Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH), last Thursday. CUH has self-referred to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) amid concerns about potential unauthorised access to the boy’s confidential data.
Child Injured In Crocodile Enclosure
Cambridgeshire Police responded to emergency calls at 1.24pm last Thursday after the boy was pulled from the enclosure with serious injuries. Witnesses say the toddler was allegedly thrown into the pit and was attacked by at least one crocodile. The boy is now in a stable condition in hospital, no longer critical. Tracey Johnson, the wife of the zoo owner, notably jumped into the enclosure to rescue the child.
Man Arrested And Released
Police arrested a 30-year-old Norfolk man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail after being assessed as unfit for interview. The suspect, who reportedly has learning difficulties, was on an outing with carers at the time.
Hospital Data Breach Under Investigation
CUH confirmed about 40 members of staff accessed the boy’s medical records and is investigating whether these views were justified. A spokesperson stressed the trust’s strict policies on patient confidentiality and warned of disciplinary action, including dismissal, for breaches. Both the ICO and affected patients’ families have been notified as part of the trust’s response.
Public Trust Concerns
The incident raises serious concerns about data security in healthcare. Last week, the ICO cautioned a former healthcare worker who attempted to sell medical records of the Princess of Wales, highlighting ongoing challenges in protecting confidential patient information.