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SERIAL OFFENDER Brighton Burglar Terry Evans Charged Over Hotel Pub and Home Break-Ins

Brighton Burglar Terry Evans Charged Over Hotel Pub and Home Break-Ins

Sussex Police have charged 54-year-old Terry Evans, of no fixed address, following a spate of burglaries and attempted break-ins across Brighton and Hove in May and June. Evans is accused of targeting a Preston Road hotel, a pub on Union Road, and a property in Davigdor Road, stealing alcohol and other items, including a bank card. His arrest and charge mark a key step in the Brighton Crime Reduction Partnership’s ongoing efforts to tackle local crime.

Multiple Break-ins Reported

On 10 May, a suspect entered a Preston Road hotel and stole several bottles of spirits from behind the bar. Later that month, the same individual attempted to break into a pub on Union Road twice but failed to gain entry on those occasions. Then, on 2 June, a residential burglary occurred in Davigdor Road with several items, including a bank card, taken.

Suspect Arrested And Charged

Sussex Police launched an investigation with assistance from the Brighton Crime Reduction Partnership. Terry Evans was arrested on 8 June on suspicion of involvement in the incidents. He has since been charged with two counts of attempted burglary, one count of burglary, fraud by false representation, and burglary other than a dwelling.

Court Appearances Scheduled

Evans appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 10 June where he was remanded in custody. He is due to face Lewes Crown Court on 8 July for the next stage of the legal process.

Community Impact

The arrest is a positive development for local businesses and residents who were targeted in the recent crime spree across Brighton and Hove. Sussex Police continue to urge anyone with information to come forward to help prevent similar offences in the future.

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Topics :Crime

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