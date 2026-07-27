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WOMAN DRAGGED CCTV Released After Woman Sexually Assaulted in Islington as Good Samaritans Chase Off Attacker

CCTV Released After Woman Sexually Assaulted in Islington as Good Samaritans Chase Off Attacker

Detectives have released CCTV footage as they hunt a man who allegedly dragged a woman into the entrance of a building before sexually assaulting her in Islington. The Metropolitan Police has launched an urgent appeal for witnesses following the attack, which happened in the early hours of Friday 4 July, and is particularly keen to identify a member of the public who came to the victim’s aid.

Woman Dragged Into Building Entrance

Police said the woman, who is in her early 20s, was walking in the Essex Road and Northchurch Road area at around 3am when she was approached by an unknown man. The suspect allegedly began harassing her as he walked alongside her before dragging her into the entrance of a building on Northchurch Road. Officers say the woman was then physically and sexually assaulted.

Members of the Public Came to Victim’s Aid

The attack came to an end when two members of the public heard the woman shouting for help and intervened. The suspect fled the scene towards Angel before officers arrived. Detectives are particularly keen to identify one of the men who came to the woman’s assistance, as they believe he could have vital information about the investigation. The victim continues to receive support from specialist officers.

CCTV Appeal

As part of the investigation, detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries. Following the assault, the suspect is believed to have briefly entered a nearby shop on Essex Road, although police say he did not make any purchases. He is described as:

  • Between 5ft 8in and 6ft tall
  • Of average build
  • With short hair or a shaved head
  • Wearing a distinctive blue and pink tie-dye T-shirt

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the Essex Road, Northchurch Road or Angel area between 2.45am and 3.30am on Friday 4 July to come forward if they witnessed anything suspicious or have dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police online or by calling 101, quoting CAD 1303/4JUL26. Enquiries into the serious sexual assault remain ongoing.

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