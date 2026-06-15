Chatham Murderer Convicted for £10 Phone Debt Stabbing

A man was convicted of murder at Maidstone Crown Court after stabbing his victim over a £10 phone debt in their shared Castle Road home, Chatham, on 1 November 2025. Mark Jesse, 51, fatally stabbed a man in his 40s following an argument involving a visitor, Ashley Robinson, who was later convicted of assisting an offender.

Argument Turns Fatal

The court heard the victim had a dispute with Robinson over an unpaid £10 for a phone. After the two separated, Jesse, angered by the argument, armed himself with a knife and, accompanied by another man, entered the victim’s room.

Confession At The Scene

Witnesses reported hearing Jesse and his companion leave the room saying, “We’ve done him.” Jesse reportedly stated, “I’ve stabbed him in the ribs.” The victim was found with a single fatal stab wound to the chest.

Escape And Arrest

Jesse and Robinson fled together, abandoning their car on Kingfisher Drive. Both were arrested within two days following intensive police work.

Judge To Decide Sentence

On 15 June, Jesse was found guilty of murder, and Robinson, of Meadow Bank Road, Chatham, was convicted of assisting an offender. Sentencing is scheduled for a later date.

Detectives Statement