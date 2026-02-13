Kent Police are urgently hunting for witnesses and dashcam footage following a dramatic collision that left two children seriously hurt.

Police Pursuit Ends in Crash

At around 4pm on Thursday, 12 February 2026, officers spotted a grey Vauxhall Zafira in Chestnut Street, Sittingbourne, and instructed the driver to stop. Instead, the car sped off, triggering a police chase through Borden.

The chase ended moments later in Homewood Avenue when the vehicle smashed into a tree at 4.05pm. A 29-year-old man was promptly arrested, facing charges tied to dangerous driving and drug possession.

Two Children Hurt, Undergoing Treatment

Tragically, two child passengers inside the car sustained serious injuries and are now receiving medical treatment in the hospital. Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is leading inquiries into the incident.

Police Appeal: Send Dashcam Footage and Witness Accounts

Officers are calling on anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle before impact to come forward. Dashcam and CCTV footage could prove crucial in piecing together what happened.

Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 , quoting reference BS/DH/013/26.

, quoting reference BS/DH/013/26. You can also email [email protected] .

. Upload dashcam or CCTV via the police evidence portal: Submit Here.

Kent Police are determined to get to the bottom of this shocking crash and bring justice for those affected.