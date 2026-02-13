Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - UK News

POLICE PURSUIT Children Seriously Injured After High-Speed Crash in Sittingbourne

Kent Police are urgently hunting for witnesses and dashcam footage following a dramatic collision that...

Published: 11:39 am February 13, 2026
Updated: 11:39 am February 13, 2026

Kent Police are urgently hunting for witnesses and dashcam footage following a dramatic collision that left two children seriously hurt.

Police Pursuit Ends in Crash

At around 4pm on Thursday, 12 February 2026, officers spotted a grey Vauxhall Zafira in Chestnut Street, Sittingbourne, and instructed the driver to stop. Instead, the car sped off, triggering a police chase through Borden.

The chase ended moments later in Homewood Avenue when the vehicle smashed into a tree at 4.05pm. A 29-year-old man was promptly arrested, facing charges tied to dangerous driving and drug possession.

Two Children Hurt, Undergoing Treatment

Tragically, two child passengers inside the car sustained serious injuries and are now receiving medical treatment in the hospital. Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is leading inquiries into the incident.

Police Appeal: Send Dashcam Footage and Witness Accounts

Officers are calling on anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle before impact to come forward. Dashcam and CCTV footage could prove crucial in piecing together what happened.

  • Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, quoting reference BS/DH/013/26.
  • You can also email [email protected].
  • Upload dashcam or CCTV via the police evidence portal: Submit Here.

Kent Police are determined to get to the bottom of this shocking crash and bring justice for those affected.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Widow Haunted by Nightmares After XL Bully Owner Jailed for Husband’s Fatal Mauled

UK News

JUSTICE SERVED Ex-Labour Mayor Convicted for Helping Rapist Son Hide Phone

UK News
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead

SHOWDOWN BBC to battle Donald Trump in $10bn defamation showdown amid huge cost cuts

UK News

MAJOR BUST Met Police Bust Criminal Gang Converting Blank Guns into Lethal Firearms in London

UK News

DRUGS HAUL Massive Cannabis Haul Discovered in Newport Flat

UK News

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Murder Probe Underway After Fatal Camden Stabbing

UK News

POLICE PROBE Missing Man Gary Piatek Named in Murder Probe

UK News
Hit-and-Run Horror in Margate: Woman, 70s, Injured – UKNIP

MANHUNT Man with Weapon Sparks Panic on M2 Near Blue Bell Hill

UK News

CALLING TIME Top Civil Servant Quits Downing Street Days After Chief of Staff Shocker

UK News

GENDER FRENZY Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague Sparks Baby Girl Rumours After ‘Slip-Up’ on YouTube

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Gosport Man Admits Detonating Explosive Device in Front of Police

TODDLER MURDER Man Charged Over Toddler Jayla-Jean’s Tragic Death Appears in Court

UK News
Gosport Man Admits Detonating Explosive Device in Front of Police

Man Charged Over Toddler Jayla-Jean’s Tragic Death Appears in Court

UK News

OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Dangerous Sex Pest Doused in Boiling Water in Prison Rampage

UK News

Dangerous Sex Pest Doused in Boiling Water in Prison Rampage

UK News

TIKTOK TRICK Rapist Jailed After Teen’s Clever 999 ‘Pizza’ Call

UK News

Rapist Jailed After Teen’s Clever 999 ‘Pizza’ Call

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

REAPEAT OFFENDER Pervert Jailed 12 Days After Release for Exposing Himself on Train

UK News

Pervert Jailed 12 Days After Release for Exposing Himself on Train

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer in Devon

UK News

Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer in Devon

UK News

FIRE RISK BMW Recalls 575,000 Cars Worldwide Over Fire Risk

UK News

BMW Recalls 575,000 Cars Worldwide Over Fire Risk

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live