Coach Blocks Narrow Wiltshire Lane After Wrong Turn in Brinkworth

A large coach has become stuck on the tiny Shoemaker Lane in Brinkworth, Wiltshire, after the driver took a wrong turn earlier today. Efforts to recover the vehicle are ongoing as the narrow rural road remains blocked, causing local disruption.

Unexpected Roadblock

The Barnes coach, navigating a quiet country lane, failed to pass through due to the road’s tight confines. The incident has drawn attention because such vehicles usually avoid such narrow routes.

Recovery Operation Underway

Specialist teams are working to safely remove the coach from Shoemaker Lane without causing damage. The process is causing delays in local traffic as the lane is currently impassable.

Local Impact

Residents and motorists in Brinkworth are experiencing inconvenience while the coach remains stuck, highlighting the challenges of large vehicles accessing rural areas.