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CRUISE CLASH Costa Cruises Hits Passengers with £51 Fine for Taking Buffet Food to Cabins

Costa Cruises Hits Passengers with £51 Fine for Taking Buffet Food to Cabins

Costa Cruises, the budget cruise operator owned by Carnival Corporation, has sparked controversy by imposing a £51 (€60) fine on passengers caught taking buffet food back to their cabins or other non-dining areas onboard its ships. The policy, announced in mid-2024, enforces strict hygiene rules to prevent food contamination and has divided holidaymakers across its Mediterranean, Caribbean and South American fleets.

Strict Policy Sparks Debate

Passengers received notices warning that “all food must be consumed exclusively in designated dining areas.” The cleaning charge applies if food is found in cabins, pool areas, public lounges or other indoor spaces. Costa said the fines are “a preventive and deterrent measure” to encourage responsible behaviour and maintain a safe dining environment.

Budget Lines Tough New Rule

This tough stance contrasts with Costa’s reputation as the world’s cheapest major cruise line, where cabins start from around £50 per night, and all-inclusive drink packages cost £59 for two nights. The line’s largest vessels, the Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana, carry up to 6,500 passengers and serve approximately 50,000 meals daily.

Passenger Reactions Mixed

The announcement has divided opinion. Some praised the move, pointing to issues with guests leaving dishes and cups in hallways. Others criticised the policy as heavy-handed, warning it could fuel petty tactics among passengers wanting to avoid fines. Certain cruisers defended taking food to their balcony cabins to avoid crowded dining rooms and maintain some comfort.

Unique Enforcement in the Cruise Market

Costa Cruises appears to be the only major operator enforcing such strict measures on buffet food consumption outside designated dining areas. The policy arrived years after the company faced significant reputational challenges, notably the fatal 2012 Costa Concordia disaster.

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