Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BACK BEHIND BARS ‘Could Have Done a Better Pic’: Wanted Man Who Mocked Police on Social Media Arrested and Returned to Prison

‘Could Have Done a Better Pic’: Wanted Man Who Mocked Police on Social Media Arrested and Returned to Prison

A wanted man who mocked police over his appeal photograph on social media has been arrested and returned to prison. Nathan Muir, who was wanted on recall to prison, was detained by officers at an address in Stockport following what Greater Manchester Police described as extensive enquiries. His arrest comes after police issued a public appeal to trace him, prompting an unusual response from Muir himself.

Mocked police appeal

After officers released his wanted image, Muir took to social media to joke about the photograph, commenting that police “could have done a better pic 🤨.” The remark quickly attracted attention online as the appeal was widely shared.

Arrested and back behind bars

Confirming the arrest, Trafford Police, part of Greater Manchester Police, posted on social media:

#ARREST | While his famous abs appear to have escaped justice, he didn’t 👀

Police said Muir has now been returned to prison after being detained.

Thanks to the public

Greater Manchester Police thanked members of the public who shared the appeal and helped officers locate Muir. The force did not release further details about the circumstances of his recall to prison.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Release E-fit After Man Allegedly Exposed Himself to Woman in Gosport

FLASHER PROBE Police Release E-fit After Man Allegedly Exposed Himself to Woman in Gosport

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Man Ian Pidsley, 70

FIND IAN Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Man Ian Pidsley, 70

UK News
Dine-and-Dash Offender Jailed Just Two Days After Refusing to Pay £89 Pub Bill

BREAD AND WATER Dine-and-Dash Offender Jailed Just Two Days After Refusing to Pay £89 Pub Bill

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Eastbourne Teenager Zainah, 17

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Eastbourne Teenager Zainah, 17

UK News
Police Urge Public to Think Before Dialling 999 as Emergency Calls Soar

SHARP RISE Police Urge Public to Think Before Dialling 999 as Emergency Calls Soar

UK News
‘My Daughter Had to Die to Be Heard’: Heartbreaking Plea as Family Marks Fourth Anniversary of Kiena Dawes’ Death

KIENA LAW ‘My Daughter Had to Die to Be Heard’: Heartbreaking Plea as Family Marks Fourth Anniversary of Kiena Dawes’ Death

UK News
Two Men Killed in Horror Crash Near Truro as Police Appeal for Witnesses

DEVASTING CRASH Two Men Killed in Horror Crash Near Truro as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
A30 Closed Near Salisbury Following Serious Road Traffic Collision

ROAD CLOSURE A30 Closed Near Salisbury Following Serious Road Traffic Collision

UK News
Former Wiltshire Police Officer Who Assaulted Child on Duty Would Have Been Sacked, Hearing Finds

GROSS CONDUCT Former Wiltshire Police Officer Who Assaulted Child on Duty Would Have Been Sacked, Hearing Finds

UK News
Man Dies After Three-Vehicle Crash on A38 Near Buckfastleigh as Police Appeal for Witnesses

DIED AT SCENE Man Dies After Three-Vehicle Crash on A38 Near Buckfastleigh as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
German-engineered tech products trending in the UK

German-engineered tech products trending in the UK

UK News
German-engineered tech products trending in the UK

German-engineered tech products trending in the UK

UK News
Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

E SCOOTER Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

UK News
Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

UK News
Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

TRAGIC END Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

UK News
Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
UK Humanitarian Worker Flown Home After Potential Ebola Exposure in DR Congo

EBOLA ALERT UK Humanitarian Worker Flown Home After Potential Ebola Exposure in DR Congo

UK News
UK Humanitarian Worker Flown Home After Potential Ebola Exposure in DR Congo

UK Humanitarian Worker Flown Home After Potential Ebola Exposure in DR Congo

UK News
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

LEFT HANGING Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

UK News
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

UK News

FACING JAIL Man Guilty of Helping Escaped Terrorist Daniel Khalife Evade Police After Prison Break

UK News

Man Guilty of Helping Escaped Terrorist Daniel Khalife Evade Police After Prison Break

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Concern Grows Over Reports Iranian Teen Faces Execution After Protest Arrest

INTERNATIONAL SCRUTINY Concern Grows Over Reports Iranian Teen Faces Execution After Protest Arrest

UK News
Concern Grows Over Reports Iranian Teen Faces Execution After Protest Arrest

Concern Grows Over Reports Iranian Teen Faces Execution After Protest Arrest

UK News
Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

PAYRISE Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

UK News
Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

UK News
Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

UK News
Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

UK News
Watch Live