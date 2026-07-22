‘Could Have Done a Better Pic’: Wanted Man Who Mocked Police on Social Media Arrested and Returned to Prison

A wanted man who mocked police over his appeal photograph on social media has been arrested and returned to prison. Nathan Muir, who was wanted on recall to prison, was detained by officers at an address in Stockport following what Greater Manchester Police described as extensive enquiries. His arrest comes after police issued a public appeal to trace him, prompting an unusual response from Muir himself.

Mocked police appeal

After officers released his wanted image, Muir took to social media to joke about the photograph, commenting that police “could have done a better pic 🤨.” The remark quickly attracted attention online as the appeal was widely shared.

Arrested and back behind bars

Confirming the arrest, Trafford Police, part of Greater Manchester Police, posted on social media:

“#ARREST | While his famous abs appear to have escaped justice, he didn’t 👀“

Police said Muir has now been returned to prison after being detained.

Thanks to the public

Greater Manchester Police thanked members of the public who shared the appeal and helped officers locate Muir. The force did not release further details about the circumstances of his recall to prison.