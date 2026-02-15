A centuries-old Essex path known as Britain’s deadliest has struck again. An Amazon delivery van got stuck in fast-rising waters after blindly following satnav directions across the infamous Broomway.

Britain’s Most Dangerous Route

The Broomway is a treacherous six-mile mudflat path leading to Foulness Island, Essex. For 600 years, it’s earned a grim reputation for at least 100 deaths. The nearby Foulness churchyard holds 66 victims, with many more claimed by quick-moving tides and disorienting mists.

Tides here race faster than anyone can sprint, and the path has no modern markers. The original “brooms” — bundles of sticks once marking the way — have vanished, leaving the route a deadly maze for anyone unfamiliar with the flats.

Satnav Disaster on the Mudflats

Ignoring warnings, an unidentified Amazon driver followed GPS guidance onto the Broomway late Saturday night, four miles from Southend. The route is strictly pedestrian, and even then it demands an expert guide. The van became trapped as waters surged, forcing the driver to abandon the vehicle before seeking help.

“The Broomway route is not for vehicles and should only be walked with a guide who knows the mud flats,” warned HM Coastguard Southend. “It is extremely dangerous and on Ministry of Defence land, which is only accessible when firing ranges are inactive.”

MOD Territory and Rescue Efforts

Foulness Island remains largely off-limits due to weapons testing by the Ministry of Defence. Vehicles must use the official route through a QinetiQ security gate — not the ancient Broomway.

Amazon arranged for a local farmer to recover the trapped van, with HM Coastguard confirming the vehicle’s extraction at 3:30pm Sunday. QinetiQ, managing the area, stresses: “The Broomway requires specialist knowledge to negotiate safely.”

Mapping Mayhem and Safety Concerns

The incident highlights serious flaws in GPS data and satnav warnings, especially around military grounds and hazardous tidal routes. Similar risks exist elsewhere, like Holy Island’s causeway, where tides regularly cut visitors off.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company is investigating the mishap. Authorities have yet to say if the driver or Amazon could face penalties for trespassing on MOD property or using a vehicle on the forbidden Broomway.

It’s a stark reminder: not every satnav advice is safe to follow, especially on Britain’s deadliest path.