Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SATNAV DISATER Deadly Broomway Claims New Victim as Amazon Van Trapped in Rising Tides

  A centuries-old Essex path known as Britain’s deadliest has struck again. An Amazon delivery...

Published: 8:42 pm February 15, 2026
Updated: 8:44 pm February 16, 2026

 

A centuries-old Essex path known as Britain’s deadliest has struck again. An Amazon delivery van got stuck in fast-rising waters after blindly following satnav directions across the infamous Broomway.

Britain’s Most Dangerous Route

The Broomway is a treacherous six-mile mudflat path leading to Foulness Island, Essex. For 600 years, it’s earned a grim reputation for at least 100 deaths. The nearby Foulness churchyard holds 66 victims, with many more claimed by quick-moving tides and disorienting mists.

Tides here race faster than anyone can sprint, and the path has no modern markers. The original “brooms” — bundles of sticks once marking the way — have vanished, leaving the route a deadly maze for anyone unfamiliar with the flats.

Satnav Disaster on the Mudflats

Ignoring warnings, an unidentified Amazon driver followed GPS guidance onto the Broomway late Saturday night, four miles from Southend. The route is strictly pedestrian, and even then it demands an expert guide. The van became trapped as waters surged, forcing the driver to abandon the vehicle before seeking help.

“The Broomway route is not for vehicles and should only be walked with a guide who knows the mud flats,” warned HM Coastguard Southend. “It is extremely dangerous and on Ministry of Defence land, which is only accessible when firing ranges are inactive.”

MOD Territory and Rescue Efforts

Foulness Island remains largely off-limits due to weapons testing by the Ministry of Defence. Vehicles must use the official route through a QinetiQ security gate — not the ancient Broomway.

Amazon arranged for a local farmer to recover the trapped van, with HM Coastguard confirming the vehicle’s extraction at 3:30pm Sunday. QinetiQ, managing the area, stresses: “The Broomway requires specialist knowledge to negotiate safely.”

Mapping Mayhem and Safety Concerns

The incident highlights serious flaws in GPS data and satnav warnings, especially around military grounds and hazardous tidal routes. Similar risks exist elsewhere, like Holy Island’s causeway, where tides regularly cut visitors off.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company is investigating the mishap. Authorities have yet to say if the driver or Amazon could face penalties for trespassing on MOD property or using a vehicle on the forbidden Broomway.

It’s a stark reminder: not every satnav advice is safe to follow, especially on Britain’s deadliest path.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

NIGHT OF TERROR Death Sentence for Trio in Shocking Gang Rape and Murder Near Hampi

World News

BRUTAL ATTACK Three jailed over vicious East Yorkshire kidnap

UK News

DEVIOUS THUGS Teen Thugs Convicted of Manslaughter After Brutal Beach Attack

Court News

Gunman jailed for 28 years after shooting e-bike rider in rush-hour road rage attack

UK News

SHOTS FIRED Gunshots fired and a fatal stabbing rocked South London in just one day

UK News

AIRPORT RAMPAGE Brit Goes Berserk, Smashes Check-In Kiosks

UK News

ZOMBIE KNIFE Zombie Knife Drug Dealer Busted and Jailed in Cardiff

UK News

PARK SEX ATTACK Teen Girl Hospitalised After Horrific Sexual Assault in East London Park

UK News

EXTRA POWERS Dispersal Order Hits Sittingbourne Amid Rising Nuisance Fears

UK News

How Technical SEO Supports Travel Website Performance

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Duo Locked Up for Peddling Class A Drugs in South Wales

UK News

Duo Locked Up for Peddling Class A Drugs in South Wales

UK News

KNIFE AND BASEBALL BAT Jealous Feud Ends in Stabbing Conviction

UK News

Jealous Feud Ends in Stabbing Conviction

UK News

POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Hunt Man in Shocking Gloucester Sexual Assault

UK News

Police Hunt Man in Shocking Gloucester Sexual Assault

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

POLISH NATIONAL GUNDOWN Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Man Fatally Shot in Southampton

UK News

Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Man Fatally Shot in Southampton

UK News

JAIL BREAK Two Men Nabbed and Jailed After Daring HMP Leyhill Prison Break

UK News

Two Men Nabbed and Jailed After Daring HMP Leyhill Prison Break

UK News

MAJOR DRUGS HAUL Two Jailed After Massive Cannabis Grow Bust in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News

Two Jailed After Massive Cannabis Grow Bust in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

ARRESTS MADE Baby Seriously Injured in Shocking M6 Crash

UK News

Baby Seriously Injured in Shocking M6 Crash

UK News

RHODE ISLAND SHOOTING Multiple Shots Fired at Boys’ Hockey Game in Rhode Island

UK News

Multiple Shots Fired at Boys’ Hockey Game in Rhode Island

UK News

HGV HORROR CRASH Two Boys Seriously Hurt in M6 Horror Crash

UK News

Two Boys Seriously Hurt in M6 Horror Crash

UK News
Watch Live