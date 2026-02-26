Watch Live
TRIBUTES PAID Detective DC Tayyab Malik Dies Suddenly in Birmingham

Tragic Death Confirmed by West Midlands Police West Midlands Police confirmed the shocking death of...

Published: 10:59 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 10:59 pm February 26, 2026

Tragic Death Confirmed by West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police confirmed the shocking death of Detective Constable Tayyab Malik on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to a home on Yardley Wood Road, Birmingham, just after 2pm, where the 35-year-old was found dead. Despite efforts, nothing could save him.

No Suspicious Circumstances, Coroner Involved

The police confirmed that DC Malik’s death is not being treated as suspicious. A file is currently being prepared for the coroner to investigate the exact cause.

Tributes Pour In for the Fallen Officer

Assistant Chief Constable Mike O’Hara expressed deep sorrow, saying:

“We are devastated by this tragic news. Tayyab will be hugely missed by his colleagues and friends at West Midlands Police. All of our thoughts are with his family at this awful time and we are offering them as much support as we can.”

Family and friends also paid heartfelt tributes:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Tayyab Malik, a dedicated serving police officer and a beloved son, husband, brother, friend and nephew. There are no words to describe the depth of our loss. He will be missed more than words can express and will always remain in our hearts. May he rest in peace.”

