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PROTEST CHAOS Dozens Storm London Hard Rock Cafe in Anti-Greyhound Racing Protest

Dozens Storm London Hard Rock Cafe in Anti-Greyhound Racing Protest

Dozens of protesters campaigning against greyhound racing disrupted diners at the Hard Rock Cafe on Park Lane, Westminster, London, over the weekend. The activists, believed to be tied to an anti-fur group opposing the venue’s link with SIS broadcasting horse and greyhound races, marched in, wielding placards and using loudhailers, forcing staff to attempt to manage the chaos.

Protesters March Inside

The group entered the iconic London restaurant, gathering near the entrance and displaying signs reading “Greyhound racing kills” and chanting “You bet they die” as stunned customers looked on. Video footage captured staff trying to usher the demonstrators out while one protester roamed the restaurant floor.

Diners Left Furious

Many customers appeared visibly irritated as their meals were interrupted amid the loud protest. The atmosphere became tense with staff visibly frustrated by the disruption inside the popular venue.

Online Backlash

The incident sparked strong reactions on social media. Comments ranged from questioning how protesters gained entry to calls for their arrest. Some criticised the protest methods, while others suggested the activists should pursue other employment.

Hard Rock Comment Pending

Hard Rock Cafe has been contacted for comment regarding the incident. Meanwhile, the protest highlights ongoing tensions around animal racing and related broadcasting partnerships in London.

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