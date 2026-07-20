Driver Charged After Three Seriously Injured in Ashford Police Pursuit Collision

A man has been charged with multiple driving offences after a police pursuit ended in a serious three-vehicle collision in Ashford which left three people with serious injuries. Kent Police said officers were on patrol on the A2070 at around 2.30pm on Wednesday 15 July when they signalled the driver of a blue Ford Tourneo to stop. The vehicle failed to stop and continued towards Park Farm Roundabout, where officers brought the pursuit to an end in the interests of public safety.

Three people seriously injured

A short time later, the Ford Tourneo was involved in a collision with a white Honda Civic and a black Land Rover Freelander on Bad Munstereifel Road. Emergency services attended the scene and three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. A fourth person also attended hospital as a precaution. A man and a woman were arrested in connection with the incident.

Multiple charges

On 18 July, Jack Strover, 39, of Guernsey Road, Ashford, was charged with:

Causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Driving while disqualified

Driving without insurance

Failing to stop after a collision where personal injury was caused

Strover appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 July, where he was remanded ahead of his next appearance at Canterbury Crown Court on 17 August. The woman who had also been arrested has since been released without charge.

Witness appeal continues

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Motorists with dashcam footage and residents with private CCTV covering the area are urged to check their recordings for anything that could assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference XX/KA/055/26.

IOPC referral

As the Ford Tourneo had been involved in a police pursuit before the collision, Kent Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), in line with standard procedure. A referral to the IOPC is routine in incidents of this nature and does not, in itself, indicate any wrongdoing by officers.