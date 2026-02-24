Watch Live
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Jailed for Six Years in Oxford Crack Cocaine Bust

A dealer has been locked up for six years after Thames Valley Police unearthed a...

Published: 9:14 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 9:14 am February 24, 2026

A dealer has been locked up for six years after Thames Valley Police unearthed a drug supply ring in Oxford. Durrell Lemonius, 34, of Balfour Road, Blackbird Leys, was admitted to dealing crack cocaine at Oxford Crown Court on 12 February 2026.

Crack Cocaine Deal Foiled by Police Sting

The bust happened on 7 January 2026 when officers caught Lemonius in the act at the rear of Balfour Road. Police spotted Lemonius handing drugs to a suspected buyer, who was then stop-searched. Two wraps of suspected class A drugs were seized on the spot.

Officers searched Lemonius’s home and found weighing scales, a mobile phone, cash, and more class A drugs. He was arrested the next day and charged with drug supply offences.

Police Vow to Keep Pushing Drug Dealers Behind Bars

“Our team will continue to proactively target and prosecute offenders who seek to deal drugs in our communities,” said PC Rasa Martisiute of the Reading Proactive Team.

“Our activity will be both visible and covert and aimed at pursuing offenders involved in the supply of drugs. Lemonius will now serve a prison sentence and we hope he reflects on his actions.”

Public Help Needed to Tackle Drug Crime

Police say tips from locals are vital to staying ahead of drug dealers. Anyone with information about drug supply can report it to Thames Valley Police via their website, call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

