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DRUGS BUST Eastbourne Police Arrest Two and Seize Drugs After Community Tip-Off

Eastbourne Police Arrest Two and Seize Drugs After Community Tip-Off

Eastbourne’s Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested two men and seized a large quantity of suspected drugs following three warrants executed on 1 June in Croxden Way. The raids were part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of controlled substances, relying heavily on intelligence provided by local residents and dedicated police enquiries.

Major Drug Seizures

At one address, officers uncovered multiple mobile phones, suspected steroids, prescription medication, and drug paraphernalia. This evidence led to the arrest of a 31-year-old Eastbourne man on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug, possession with intent to supply a Class C controlled drug, and possession of a medicinal product with intent to supply.

Second Arrest Made

Separately, a 48-year-old man from Eastbourne was detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class C drug and medicinal products. Both men have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Further Searches Yield Drugs

Two additional Croxden Way addresses were searched, resulting in the recovery of suspected Class A and Class B drugs and several mobile phones. No arrests were made at these locations, but police stress the investigation is ongoing.

Community Intelligence Praised

“This operation shows how valuable community intelligence is,” said Chief Inspector Kara Tombling, Eastbourne District Commander. “The information from the public, along with active neighbourhood policing, led to crucial action against illegal drug supply, helping to remove harmful substances from our streets and protect local communities.”

Police urge anyone with information about drug-related activity to report it online, call 101, or use the anonymous Crimestoppers service.

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