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JAILED Family of Murdered Teenager Henry Nowak ‘Incredibly Disappointed’ After Killer’s Mother Jailed

Family of Murdered Teenager Henry Nowak ‘Incredibly Disappointed’ After Killer’s Mother Jailed

The family of murdered teenager Henry Nowak have spoken of their disappointment after the mother of his killer was jailed for removing the murder weapon from the scene. Kiran Kaur, 53, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 17 July after admitting assisting an offender. The court heard Kaur removed the knife used to kill Henry Nowak, 18, before taking it back to her home in an attempt to help her son. Henry was fatally stabbed on 3 December 2025 by Vickrum Digwa, who was later convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years. Following Kaur’s sentencing, Henry’s family said they accepted the court’s decision but remained deeply dissatisfied with the outcome. In a statement, they said: “While we accept today’s sentencing decision, nonetheless we remain incredibly disappointed. “We will never give up in our campaign for justice for Henry. “Our focus is on making sure the ongoing investigations leave no stone unturned as we fight for the full truth about what happened last December, and we continue to urge the government to deliver the changes our wonderful son deserves.” The family’s statement comes as they continue to campaign for further answers surrounding the circumstances of Henry’s death and have called for wider changes to help prevent similar tragedies. Kaur’s conviction followed an investigation into the events after the fatal stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing, during which detectives established she had removed the knife used in the attack in an attempt to assist her son after the killing. Digwa remains in prison serving a life sentence for Henry’s murder, while Henry’s family say their fight for justice will continue beyond the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

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