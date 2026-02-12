A blaze has erupted on Hartsbourne Close, Bushey Heath, sparking a swift emergency response. Firefighters and other emergency services are currently tackling the flames.

Road Closures Cause Traffic Chaos

Authorities have shut down Hartsbourne Road between High Road and Prowse Avenue as crews battle the fire. Commuters are warned to avoid the area and expect delays.

Emergency Services On High Alert

Officials are urging locals to stay clear while they work to bring the situation under control. Further updates are expected as the incident develops.