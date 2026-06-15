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FAN WARNING Football Fans Warned to Surrender Passports Ahead of England World Cup Match

Football Fans Warned to Surrender Passports Ahead of England World Cup Match

Football fans across England and Wales subject to Football Banning Orders (FBOs) are being urgently reminded to hand over their passports ahead of England’s opening World Cup match in Dallas on Wednesday 17 June. Out of 2,439 people banned from attending football matches, 1,978 must surrender passports during international tournaments. By 15 June, 94% had complied, but 114 fans have yet to surrender their passports.

Final Police Warning Issued

The UK Football Policing Unit has issued a strict final warning to those who remain non-compliant. Chief Constable Mark Roberts, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for football policing, confirmed ongoing efforts to locate and arrest outstanding offenders before the tournament.

Banning Orders Enforced Strongly

“Football banning orders are an effective way of dealing with football fans who commit offences at football matches,” Roberts said. “The vast majority subject to the orders have complied fully, but a small number have not surrendered their passports.”

International Authorities Involved

Details of the outstanding offenders have now been shared with US authorities to prevent them from attending matches in Dallas. Those attempting to breach orders face action both in the US and upon returning to the UK.

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