French Woman Evacuated From Cruise Ship Tests Positive for Hantavirus

A French woman who was a passenger on the MV Hondius cruise ship has tested positive for hantavirus after returning to France. The health ministry confirmed she developed symptoms following the voyage and is now receiving treatment in a specialised infectious diseases hospital. Five other French nationals were evacuated from the ship and flown out of Tenerife as authorities responded swiftly to the health threat.

First Case In France

This marks the first confirmed case of hantavirus in France. French Health Minister Stéphanie Rist disclosed that the patient’s condition deteriorated overnight, underscoring the seriousness of the virus. Hantavirus is a rare and potentially severe infection, making this news significant amid recent related cases abroad.

Evacuation From Tenerife

Authorities arranged for the evacuation of five French nationals from the cruise ship docked near Tenerife. These passengers were flown directly to France for urgent medical care and evaluation. The evacuation was part of a coordinated effort following reports of the virus on board.

US Case Confirmed

The French case follows a similar development in the United States, where a US citizen from the same cruise ship tested mildly positive for hantavirus a matter of hours earlier. These incidents have raised concerns about possible exposure during the cruise.

Public Health Response

French health authorities are monitoring the situation closely and providing updates on the patient’s condition. This outbreak has triggered heightened awareness and response measures in both France and internationally to prevent further spread.