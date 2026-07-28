Fresh Witness Claims Could Reopen One of Kent’s Most Controversial Murder Cases

New witness evidence has emerged in the decades-long battle over the 1996 Russell family murders, with two people now identifying a deceased man as the alleged killer as a fresh review into Michael Stone’s convictions continues. The new claims relate to the murders of Dr Lin Russell, 45, and her six-year-old daughter Megan, who were brutally killed near Chillenden, Kent, on 9 July 1996. Dr Russell’s eldest daughter, Josie Russell, then aged nine, survived the attack despite suffering catastrophic head injuries.

New Witnesses Come Forward

Two witnesses have now provided accounts naming Raymond Buck, a carpenter who died in 2000, as the man they believe was responsible for the killings. One witness, Ross Shields, 39, claims he overheard Buck confess shortly after the murders, allegedly saying:

“I’ve done something unforgivable. I’ve killed three people.”

A second witness, who is understood to be a member of Buck’s family, has also provided evidence identifying Buck as the alleged killer. Buck died by suicide in 2000, aged 46.

Michael Stone Maintains Innocence

Michael Stone, who has spent 29 years in prison after being convicted twice of the murders, has consistently maintained he is innocent. His solicitor, Karen Todner, said the new witness statements, alongside historical documents and psychiatric reports from 1996, could prove significant in efforts to overturn his conviction.

Fresh DNA Review Underway

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) is currently conducting its fourth review of Stone’s case. As part of the investigation, modern forensic techniques are being used to re-examine DNA evidence recovered during the original investigation. Both Michael Stone and a member of Raymond Buck’s family have voluntarily provided DNA samples for comparison with material recovered from the crime scene. The CCRC has said it will only refer the case back to the Court of Appeal if it concludes there is a “real possibility” that Stone’s convictions would not be upheld.

Kent Police Supporting Review

Kent Police has confirmed it is supporting the ongoing review being carried out by the CCRC. No decision has yet been made on whether the case will be referred back to the Court of Appeal. The murders of Dr Lin Russell and Megan remain among the most notorious crimes in Kent’s history, and any future appeal will depend on the outcome of the CCRC’s investigation and any new evidence that emerges.