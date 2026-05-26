Helen Mirren Tom Hardy Clash Over Israel Palestine On MobLand Set

Rumours have emerged of a bitter fallout between Dame Helen Mirren and Tom Hardy on the set of MobLand, the hit UK crime drama. The conflict reportedly blew up during filming ahead of the show’s third season and centres on a heated clash over the Israel-Palestine issue.

On-set Tension

An insider account shared on social media revealed that the disagreement reportedly began when Mirren spoke about the protests in London supporting Palestine, prompting Hardy to laugh and leave their table abruptly. Following the incident, Mirren is said to have criticised Hardy’s behaviour, including his punctuality and confidence around the cast and crew.

Political Divides

Helen Mirren’s strong support for Israel is well-known, having portrayed several Israeli and Jewish characters in films such as Golda and The Debt. This connection may have intensified tensions on set amid the ongoing political sensitivities surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Hardys Departure

It has now been confirmed that Tom Hardy will not return for MobLand‘s third series. Hardy’s exit is significant given his role as the show’s lead protagonist, leaving producers with the challenge of maintaining fan interest without their star actor.

Fan Reaction

The rumours have sparked a storm online, leading Helen Mirren to disable comments on her Instagram amid the backlash. Meanwhile, fans of the show and Hardy continue to debate the real reasons behind the fallout.