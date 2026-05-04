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HMP Usk Issues Neurodiversity Passports to Support Prisoners’ Needs

HMP Usk Issues Neurodiversity Passports to Support Prisoners’ Needs

HMP Usk, a Category C prison in Monmouthshire, Wales, has introduced personalised “neurodiversity passports” for inmates. These documents outline prisoners’ preferred pronouns, sensitivities, and conditions such as anxiety triggers and typical pain expressions. The initiative aims to help staff better understand individual needs and support neurodiverse prisoners.

Understanding Prisoner Needs

The neurodiversity passports include details such as reactions to loud noises, bright lights, or medical procedures, alongside prisoners’ preferred pronouns. This tailored approach helps prison staff provide appropriate care to inmates with conditions like ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, dyslexia, brain injuries, and learning disabilities.

Dedicated Neurodiversity Support

HMP Usk employs two neurodiversity support managers tasked with identifying and assisting prisoners who require extra support. The prison runs exclusive groups tailored to neurodiverse individuals, promoting better communication and understanding within the prison community.

Inclusive Prison Activities

In addition to the passports, inmates have access to various well-being activities such as yoga, crocheting, therapy dogs, football, gym facilities, and a sensory garden. These efforts are designed to improve mental health, rehabilitation, and the overall prison environment.

Mixed Reactions To Initiative

While praised in an Independent Monitoring Board report for staff awareness of equality and prisoner needs, the scheme has also faced criticism. One critic said, “Jail bosses need to be reminded that prisoners are behind bars to be punished as well as rehabilitated. Offering cons neurodiversity passports smacks of jails being holiday camps. HMP Usk must be Britain’s wokest jail.”

Equality And Inclusion Focus

The prison regularly hosts events to raise awareness on religion, LGBTQ+ issues, dementia, mental health, and disabilities. These practices underline HMP Usk’s commitment to inclusivity while balancing rehabilitation and security.

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