Pregnant Woman Caught Shoplifting 20lb of Food in Bethnal Green Iceland

A pregnant woman was caught attempting to steal over 20lbs of frozen food from an Iceland store in Bethnal Green, london/">London. The quick-witted shop security guard noticed the woman hiding groceries under her skirt and intervened outside the store to stop her escape. The incident was caught on video and has since drawn attention on social media.

Security Guard Intervenes

The vigilant security guard confronted the woman as she tried to leave the Iceland outlet carrying the concealed goods. After a brief struggle, he successfully detained her and recovered the stolen food items. The video footage shows the guard collecting the items into a bag, smiling confidently at the camera.

Social Media Praises Guard

Viewers applauded the security officer for his decisive action. Comments included, “Well done security guard, someone with balls and pride in his work,” and “Well done and God bless that security guard.” Many admired his determination and professionalism in handling the situation.

Concerns Over Handling

Some social media users expressed concern about the guard’s use of force, warning that physical contact could be considered assault. One commenter said, “He needs to be careful, touching her is assault,” while another cautioned about potential legal repercussions, adding, “Hopefully he doesn’t get any human rights lawsuits.”