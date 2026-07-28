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GROOMING Jared Leto Faces Fresh Sexual Misconduct Allegations in BBC Investigation

Jared Leto Faces Fresh Sexual Misconduct Allegations in BBC Investigation

Oscar-winning actor and musician Jared Leto is facing a series of new allegations of sexual misconduct after multiple women accused him of inappropriate behaviour dating back more than a decade. The allegations, which span from 2002 to 2016, are detailed in a new BBC documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret. Leto has not been charged with any criminal offences in relation to the allegations, and the claims have not been tested in court.

Multiple Women Make Allegations

According to the BBC investigation, several women have come forward with allegations relating to encounters with Leto when they were teenagers or young adults. The allegations include claims that:

  • A woman alleges she was sexually assaulted in a motel bathroom when she was 17.
  • Another alleges Leto threatened to rape her after they were unexpectedly left alone in a hotel room when she was 19.
  • A third woman claims she was groomed from the age of 16 and was later asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which she says she refused.
  • A fourth woman alleges she had sexual relations with Leto in California when she was 17.

Other women also told the BBC they received sexually explicit telephone calls from Leto while they were teenagers.

Allegations Supported by Documentary Evidence

The BBC said its investigation is supported by material including photographs, messages and accounts from friends and family members that it says corroborate aspects of the women’s stories. One woman also alleged that, when she was 14, Leto made a sexual comment about her chest during an autograph signing before asking a security guard to bring her backstage. She claimed her mother challenged the actor over the remark, but he repeated the comment.

Previous Claims Resurface

The documentary also revisits previous public comments made about Leto over the years. Actor Dylan Sprouse and filmmaker James Gunn have previously made public remarks alleging or suggesting inappropriate behaviour towards younger women. Those comments did not result in criminal proceedings.

No Criminal Charges

At the time of publication, Jared Leto has not been arrested or charged in connection with any of the allegations contained in the BBC documentary. As with all allegations of this nature, they remain allegations unless proven in court or admitted. Any future legal action or response from Leto or his representatives may emerge following publication of the investigation.

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