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SICKENING CHILD ABUSE John McGowan-Fazakerley Jailed 25 Years for Preston Baby Abuse Death

John McGowan-Fazakerley Jailed 25 Years for Preston Baby Abuse Death

John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, was sentenced to 25 years in prison at Preston Crown Court this week after being found guilty of multiple offences, including allowing the death of a baby in Preston, child sexual assault, and child cruelty. The verdict followed an eight-week trial in Lancashire, which uncovered a sustained period of abuse leading to the infant’s death.

Lengthy Prison Term

McGowan-Fazakerley received a 25-year sentence after the court ruled he was responsible for serious and prolonged abuse resulting in the baby’s death.

Co-defendant Gets Whole-life Order

Jamie Varley, 37, a teacher, was handed a rare whole-life sentence for murder and convicted of multiple sexual and physical abuse charges connected to the case.

Eight-week Preston Trial

The detailed trial revealed the shocking extent of the cruelty inflicted on the infant over months. Proceedings concluded on Thursday with both men being handed severe sentences.

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