London pedicabs are getting a much-needed makeover with strict new rules from Transport for London (TfL). Gone are the days of sky-high fares and blaring tunes – pedicab riders must now play by the book or face the music.

Fare Caps to Stop Tourist Rip-Offs

MPs have slammed outrageous charges, including one case where a tourist was stung more than £450 for just a seven-minute ride. To tackle this, TfL is slapping a cap on fares: a £5 base fare, £1 per minute for the first passenger, and £3 per minute for each extra rider.

New Licensing: Rider Tests, Safety Checks, and More

All pedicab riders must get a licence costing £114 a year.

Vehicles will need a £100 annual licence, display number plates, and pass regular safety inspections.

Riders must meet English language standards, pass safety assessments, and hold driving theory certificates.

Loud music? That’s a no-go under the new rules.

Operators must have London premises, do fire risk assessments, and carry out basic DBS checks.

Sadiq Khan Cracks Down on Chaos

“Pedicabs should be a fun way to explore London – but too often people face rip-off fares, blaring music and unsafe behaviour. We’re bringing in these new rules so that both customers and drivers can benefit from an industry that is more safe, reliable and professional.” – Mayor Sadiq Khan

The new licensing regime and fare caps kick in on 30 October, promising safer rides and fairer prices while ensuring drivers still earn above the London Living Wage. London’s pedicabs are finally getting the regulation overhaul they desperately needed.