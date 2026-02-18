Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FARE CAP London Pedicabs Hit With Fare Caps and Licensing Crackdown

London pedicabs are getting a much-needed makeover with strict new rules from Transport for London...

Published: 7:16 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 7:16 pm February 18, 2026

London pedicabs are getting a much-needed makeover with strict new rules from Transport for London (TfL). Gone are the days of sky-high fares and blaring tunes – pedicab riders must now play by the book or face the music.

Fare Caps to Stop Tourist Rip-Offs

MPs have slammed outrageous charges, including one case where a tourist was stung more than £450 for just a seven-minute ride. To tackle this, TfL is slapping a cap on fares: a £5 base fare, £1 per minute for the first passenger, and £3 per minute for each extra rider.

New Licensing: Rider Tests, Safety Checks, and More

  • All pedicab riders must get a licence costing £114 a year.
  • Vehicles will need a £100 annual licence, display number plates, and pass regular safety inspections.
  • Riders must meet English language standards, pass safety assessments, and hold driving theory certificates.
  • Loud music? That’s a no-go under the new rules.
  • Operators must have London premises, do fire risk assessments, and carry out basic DBS checks.

Sadiq Khan Cracks Down on Chaos

“Pedicabs should be a fun way to explore London – but too often people face rip-off fares, blaring music and unsafe behaviour. We’re bringing in these new rules so that both customers and drivers can benefit from an industry that is more safe, reliable and professional.” – Mayor Sadiq Khan

The new licensing regime and fare caps kick in on 30 October, promising safer rides and fairer prices while ensuring drivers still earn above the London Living Wage. London’s pedicabs are finally getting the regulation overhaul they desperately needed.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

TORQUAY HORROR Man Found with Brutal Head Injuries

UK News

BRUTAL ATTACK Rapist Peter Gilbert Jailed for 20 Years After Brutal Attacks

Court News

POLICE UPDATE Six Hurt but No Life-Threatening Injuries

UK News

CHILD CRUELTY Man Jailed for Tattooing Kids with Permanent Inks

UK News

CODE CRACKERS Kent Drug Dealer ‘Zanyenergy’ Locked Up After Police Crack EncroChat Codes

UK News

MORE ARRESTS Two More Arrests in Drew Perham Murder Case

UK News

SUSPECT JAILED Hero Cops Rush Into Knife Attack to Save Man’s Life

UK News

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Elderly Woman Severely Hurt in Crash Outside London Temple

UK News

Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Man and Woman in Their 70s and 80s

UK News

Six Held After Shocking Shots Fired and Stabbing in Kingswinford

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DRUGS HAUL Class A Drugs and Knife Nabbed in Gillingham Car Stop

UK News

Class A Drugs and Knife Nabbed in Gillingham Car Stop

UK News

ARSON PROBE Chaos in Dagenham as Fireworks Trigger House Blaze in Dagenham

UK News

Chaos in Dagenham as Fireworks Trigger House Blaze in Dagenham

UK News
Met Office Forecasts First Snowfall of the Year as Autumn Sets In

STORM BLAST Storm Pedro Hits UK with Rain and Snow – But Warmer Weather Is Brewing

UK News
Met Office Forecasts First Snowfall of the Year as Autumn Sets In

Storm Pedro Hits UK with Rain and Snow – But Warmer Weather Is Brewing

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

How Casino Expectations Shape Player Satisfaction

UK News

How Casino Expectations Shape Player Satisfaction

UK News

Festive Casino Tournaments Seasonal Leaderboards and Rewards

UK News

Festive Casino Tournaments Seasonal Leaderboards and Rewards

UK News

Highest Jackpot Slots Available at Online Casinos

UK News

Highest Jackpot Slots Available at Online Casinos

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Excessive Friction During Onboarding Drives High-Value Players to Competitors

UK News

Excessive Friction During Onboarding Drives High-Value Players to Competitors

UK News

Master Casino Hold and Win Slots Winning Strategies

UK News

Master Casino Hold and Win Slots Winning Strategies

UK News

FLOUTS UK BAN Drug Dealer Linked to Yarm Man’s Death Jailed for Ignoring Deportation Ban

UK News

Drug Dealer Linked to Yarm Man’s Death Jailed for Ignoring Deportation Ban

UK News
Watch Live