TRAFFIC CHAOS M20 Westbound In Kent Closed After Safety Defect Discovery

The M20 westbound carriageway between Junction 1 and Junction 3 (London-bound) is slammed shut after...

Published: 11:16 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 11:16 pm February 25, 2026

The M20 westbound carriageway between Junction 1 and Junction 3 (London-bound) is slammed shut after a serious safety defect was spotted just after 8.14pm tonight.

The dangerous fault was uncovered during routine checks, forcing an immediate closure to protect drivers. Experts are working flat out, but no reopening time has been confirmed yet. Expect long delays.

How to Dodge the Traffic Chaos

To avoid being stuck, take the M26 westbound, then join the M25 anticlockwise to rejoin the M20 at Junction 1.

Drivers caught in the closure should brace for major delays. Add extra travel time, or better yet, re-route or postpone your journey.

