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FATAL COLLISION Man Dies and Two Seriously Injured After Early Morning Crash in Birmingham

Man Dies and Two Seriously Injured After Early Morning Crash in Birmingham

A man has died and two others have been seriously injured following a devastating early morning collision in Birmingham. Emergency services were called to Tyburn Road, near the junction with Walker Drive, at around 2.15am on Monday 27 July following reports of a serious road traffic collision.

Driver Dies at the Scene

West Midlands Police said a 33-year-old man, who was driving a grey Ford Focus, was found with critical injuries. Despite the best efforts of paramedics and other emergency responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

Two Passengers Seriously Injured

Two passengers travelling in the Ford Focus sustained serious injuries in the collision. Both were taken to hospital, where they remain receiving treatment. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Major Investigation Underway

Officers from the West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit have launched an investigation to establish exactly what happened. The circumstances leading up to the fatal crash remain unclear and enquiries are ongoing.

Road Closed

Tyburn Road was closed while collision investigators examined the scene and recovered evidence. The road is expected to reopen later on Monday once police have completed their investigation.

Witness Appeal

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing [email protected], calling 101, or using the Live Chat service on the West Midlands Police website, quoting log 277 of 27 July. Enquiries into the fatal collision remain ongoing.

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