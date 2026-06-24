Man Jailed for Bushey Vu Lounge Murder After Fatal Stabbing

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment at St Albans Crown Court for the fatal stabbing of 32-year-old Jeyanthan Ramachanthran outside the Vu Lounge in Bushey on 29 November 2025. Emergency services arrived quickly but Jeyanthan died shortly after hospital admission. The case was investigated by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Life Sentence Delivered

Dequarn Williams, from north-west London, was convicted of murder and handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years. The court heard Williams’ deliberate attack ended Jeyanthan’s life and left his family devastated.

Fatal Stabbing Outside Vu Lounge

The stabbing took place just after 11.30pm outside the popular Bushey venue, Vu Lounge. Police and paramedics responded swiftly, but were unable to save the victim, who sustained fatal injuries.

Victim’s Wife Speaks Out

“There are no words that I can say that will truly capture the depth of what has been so cruelly stolen from me,” said Jeyanthan’s wife, Thinuba. “His absence has left a devastating, agonising void throughout our entire family.”

She described him as “bright, bubbly, and wonderful” with a selfless nature and a positive spirit deeply loved by many.

Police Condemn Violence

Detective Inspector Lee Martin stressed the severity of the crime, saying this violent behaviour “has no place in our community.” He confirmed Williams will serve a significant prison term, though no sentence can ease the family’s loss.