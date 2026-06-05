Man Jailed 26 Years for Stabbing Ex-Partnership in Whiteley Workplace Attack

Anwar Ashraf, 39, was sentenced to 26 years in prison at Winchester Crown Court on 5 June after stabbing his ex-partner 17 times at her workplace in Whiteley on 30 April 2025. The victim, a woman in her 40s, suffered multiple stab wounds, and a member of the public bravely detained Ashraf until police arrived.

Violent Workplace Assault

The court heard Ashraf turned up outside the victim’s workplace before a frenzied attack where he stabbed her in the chest, back, foot, and stomach. The victim also sustained defensive wounds on her arms.

Quick Public Response

A bystander confronted Ashraf, disarmed him, and prevented further harm by kicking the knife away before police took custody. Other witnesses administered urgent first aid to the victim.

Harsh Sentencing Delivered

Ashraf was convicted of attempted murder on 27 March and will serve 26 years in custody with an additional five years on licence, with no parole eligibility before 17 years.