Marine Le Pen Banned From Office and Tagged Over EU Funds Case

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been sentenced by a Paris appeals court to a 15-month ban from holding public office and ordered to wear an electronic tag for one year after failing to overturn her conviction for misusing European Parliament funds. The ruling comes amid growing speculation about her 2027 presidential bid.

Conviction Upheld In Paris

Le Pen was found guilty of embezzling more than €4 million intended to pay parliamentary assistants and instead diverting the money to National Rally (RN) staff. The court handed her a three-year jail term with two years suspended, alongside a €100,000 fine. She is deemed ineligible to run for office for 45 months, with 30 months suspended.

Electronic Tag Ordered

The court mandated that Le Pen wear an electronic ankle tag for one year. Although this technically allows her to contest the next presidential election, the RN leader has stated she would not campaign while under electronic monitoring, citing practical issues.

Presidential Future In Question

Le Pen’s political future remains uncertain since her original five-year ban in March 2025. The National Rally, France’s largest party in parliament, is already preparing for a possible election without her as the candidate. RN officials have indicated she would support Jordan Bardella if he steps in.

Legacy And Struggle

Marine Le Pen transformed the RN from a fringe nationalist party into a major political force over more than a decade. The upheld conviction and sentencing mark a significant personal and political setback for her.