Chaos hit Battersea as eight fire engines and 60 firefighters rushed to tackle a blazing fire on Battersea Park Road.

Three-Storey Building Engulfed

The fire is ripping through the second floor of a three-storey building that houses shops on the ground floor and flats above. Thick smoke is drifting through the area, forcing locals to keep windows and doors shut.

Road Closures and Traffic Chaos

Battersea Park Road is shut between Queenstown Road and Havelock Terrace. The blaze has caused major traffic jams. Drivers are urged to steer clear.

Fire Brigade Battles Blaze with Heavy Equipment

The London Fire Brigade received the first of 17 calls about the fire at 2:28pm. Crews from Clapham, Battersea, Lambeth, Brixton, and nearby stations were dispatched. A 32-metre turntable ladder from Clapham Fire Station is in action, cutting through the smoke and flames.