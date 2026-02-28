Watch Live
URGENT APPEAL Missing Man Last Seen in Ramsgate

Published: 9:11 pm February 28, 2026
Updated: 9:11 pm February 28, 2026

Kent Police are urgently searching for Samuel Eastwell, 34, who vanished from Ramsgate on Saturday.

Last Seen in St Lukes Avenue

Samuel was spotted around 2:20pm on 28 February 2026 near St Lukes Avenue. Officers are growing increasingly worried about his well-being.

What He Looks Like

  • Age: 34
  • Height: About 5ft 6in
  • Hair: Blond with a beard
  • Clothes: Black jeans, grey coat

Spot Him? Contact Police Immediately

If you see Samuel or have crucial info, call 999 now and quote reference 28-0922. For other tips, report online at www.kent.police.uk/report.

