Kent Police are urgently searching for Samuel Eastwell, 34, who vanished from Ramsgate on Saturday.
Last Seen in St Lukes Avenue
Samuel was spotted around 2:20pm on 28 February 2026 near St Lukes Avenue. Officers are growing increasingly worried about his well-being.
What He Looks Like
- Age: 34
- Height: About 5ft 6in
- Hair: Blond with a beard
- Clothes: Black jeans, grey coat
Spot Him? Contact Police Immediately
If you see Samuel or have crucial info, call 999 now and quote reference 28-0922. For other tips, report online at www.kent.police.uk/report.
