Muslims For Reform Van Sparks Controversy at Makerfield By-Election

A van branded with “Muslims for Reform” appeared near a polling station in Ashton-in-Makerfield during the Makerfield by-election on Wednesday, igniting local controversy. The constituency is overwhelmingly White British, with Muslims making up less than one per cent of the population. The van’s presence attracted widespread attention on social media and sparked debate over its intent amid a tense political contest.

Political Tensions Flare

The by-election was triggered by Labour MP Josh Simons’s resignation and saw high-profile candidates, including Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham for Labour, vying for the seat. The arrival of the van heightened tensions, especially among parties on the right, where Reform UK and Restore Britain are competing closely.

Doubt Over Vans Origin

Observers questioned if the van was genuine or a stunt aimed at discrediting Reform UK. Some noted the van’s missing number plate in images and the mismatch between the van’s message and the small local Muslim population. No official confirmation has been made about who owns or commissioned the vehicle.

Social Media Buzz

The van was widely shared on social media platforms, especially by accounts aligned with right-wing viewpoints. Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe, whose candidate Rebecca Shepherd is standing, condemned the van as “divisive identity politics” inappropriate for a predominantly White constituency.

Police Tagged Amid Speculation

Some social media posts tagged local police amid speculation, though no formal statement or investigation details about the van have been released. Reform UK has remained silent on the issue.