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TRAVEL CHAOS Network Rail Apologises After Sinkholes Disrupt Rail Near Croydon

Network Rail Apologises After Sinkholes Disrupt Rail Near Croydon

Network Rail has apologised after sinkholes discovered near Croydon caused major disruption on one of London’s key rail routes to Gatwick Airport. The problem emerged during engineering works on Sunday, forcing closure of lines between Purley and East Croydon and impacting thousands of passengers travelling between central London and Gatwick.

Emergency Rail Closures

Engineers found several sinkholes on a bridge south of Purley station, prompting immediate safety concerns. All lines through the affected section were shut while crews assessed and stabilised the ground. Repairs ran throughout the day before services gradually resumed late Sunday evening.

Delays Hit Gatwick Travellers

The rail closures caused cancellations, delays and last-minute route changes, affecting passengers heading to and from Gatwick Airport. Many faced extended journey times and uncertainty, with Network Rail urging travellers to check for updates before travelling.

Safety Comes First

Network Rail said passenger safety was paramount, explaining that inspections and repairs were necessary to secure the affected infrastructure. They confirmed tickets valid for Sunday would be accepted on Monday rail services to assist disrupted customers.

Ongoing Monitoring

Although trains have returned to normal service, Network Rail will continue monitoring the damaged area to ensure safe and reliable operations on the route moving forward.

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