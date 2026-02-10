Passenger Plane Plunges Into Sea Near Mogadishu – All 55 On Board Survive

A Starsky Airlines plane crashed just off the Indian Ocean shoreline near Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport on Tuesday after suffering technical problems minutes after takeoff. Miraculously, all 55 passengers and crew survived the frightening incident.

Emergency Landing Goes Horribly Wrong

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the flight, headed to Guriel, faced technical difficulties shortly after leaving the runway. The pilot tried to make an emergency return but lost control, sending the plane veering off course and crashing near the airport’s western perimeter just 15 minutes into the journey.

Ahmed Moallim Hassan, Director of the SCAA, told Somali National Television: “The aircraft experienced technical difficulties shortly after takeoff. The pilot’s attempt to return was hampered by loss of control, causing the crash along the coastline.”

Rapid Evacuation Prevents Disaster

Footage from the scene showed passengers and uniformed personnel calmly evacuating the sinking plane near an open exit door, with others walking away safely. The plane came to rest by the shoreline, close enough to the airport’s perimeter wall.

An airport official said, “Our priority was to prevent any fire given the crash’s proximity to water. Thankfully, all 55 people were evacuated safely.”

The airport was temporarily shut down during emergency rescue efforts but has since resumed normal operations.

Investigation Underway to Pinpoint Cause

The SCAA has launched a full investigation into the cause of the crash. Authorities will probe the technical faults, the pilot’s response, and why the plane left the runway during the emergency approach.

Starsky Airlines, a top Somali carrier known for business and leisure travel, will face scrutiny over its maintenance and safety records as part of the inquiry.

Investigators will analyse flight data, inspect the aircraft, and interview the crew. Their findings will shape future safety rules for Starsky and other airlines operating from Mogadishu.

Despite the terrifying crash, quick evacuations and the plane’s near-water resting place helped avert any fatalities or fires. The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers pilots face and the crucial role of emergency responders.