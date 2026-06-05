Police Appeal to Trace Wanted Man Linked to Stockport on Prison Recall

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have launched a public appeal to find 21-year-old Remeco Shaw, who has ties to Stockport and is wanted on recall to prison. Shaw is wanted in connection with domestic offences and is believed to have links across Greater Manchester, including areas such as Miles Platting, Middleton, Moss Side, and Salford.

Wanted Over Domestic Offences

Shaw’s recall to prison relates to alleged domestic-related offences, prompting GMP’s urgent request for information from the public.

Known Local Networks

Police say Shaw has extensive connections across Greater Manchester, making him potentially mobile within the region. The areas highlighted include Stockport and various neighbourhoods in Manchester city.

Public Support Requested

GMP is asking anyone with information about Shaw’s whereabouts to come forward. Those with details should contact the police on 0161 856 4228.