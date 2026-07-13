Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

APPEAL ISSUED Police release CCTV image after teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted in Bristol

Police release CCTV image after teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted in Bristol

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify following the serious sexual assault of a teenage girl in Bristol. Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for the public’s help after a girl in her mid-teens was sexually assaulted in the Portland Square area at around 3.30am on Saturday, 20 June. The victim later encountered a member of the public, disclosed what had happened, and police were immediately called.

Extensive investigation underway

Detectives say an extensive investigation is ongoing, with officers carrying out CCTV enquiries and forensic examinations since the attack. The victim continues to receive support and has been offered access to specialist services. Police have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to, as they believe he may have information that could assist the investigation.

Description released

The man is described as:

  • Of Asian heritage
  • Aged between 20 and 24
  • Of skinny build
  • Black curly hair
  • Goatee-style beard

He was wearing:

  • Grey trousers
  • Grey and black jacket
  • White trainers

He was also riding a dark-coloured bicycle.

Appeal for information

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, is urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police by calling 101, quoting reference 5226169935. The investigation remains ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

POLICE PRAISED Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

UK News
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

US NATIONAL CHARGED California man charged after motorcyclist seriously injured in M4 roundabout crash

UK News
Uber driver jailed for 16 years after raping passenger at knifepoint

TAXI PREDATOR Uber driver jailed for 16 years after raping passenger at knifepoint

UK News
Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

DOG RESCUE Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

UK News
Taxi driver jailed after raping vulnerable passenger he drove home in Manchester

TAXI RAPIST Taxi driver jailed after raping vulnerable passenger he drove home in Manchester

UK News
A419 closed for hours after lorry bursts into flames near Swindon

COMPLEX RECOVERY OPERATION A419 closed for hours after lorry bursts into flames near Swindon

UK News
Man in his 20s dies after car crashes into railings in Birmingham city centre

FATAL CRASH Man in his 20s dies after car crashes into railings in Birmingham city centre

UK News
Burglar jailed after climbing through unlocked window while homeowner was on holiday

HOLIDAY BURGLARY Burglar jailed after climbing through unlocked window while homeowner was on holiday

UK News
Met Police appeal for more victims after senior church figure convicted of historic sexual offences

JUSTICE SERVED Met Police appeal for more victims after senior church figure convicted of historic sexual offences

UK News
Family of stabbed teenager Khadeem Parris say they are ‘utterly heartbroken’ as murder investigation continues

TRAGIC DEATH Family of stabbed teenager Khadeem Parris say they are ‘utterly heartbroken’ as murder investigation continues

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Twelve arrested in counter-terrorism investigation over suspected threat to Islamic event in Suffolk

TERROR PROBE Twelve arrested in counter-terrorism investigation over suspected threat to Islamic event in Suffolk

UK News
Twelve arrested in counter-terrorism investigation over suspected threat to Islamic event in Suffolk

Twelve arrested in counter-terrorism investigation over suspected threat to Islamic event in Suffolk

UK News
Three relatives found dead inside Ballymena family home as police launch investigation

FAMILY TRAGEDY Three relatives found dead inside Ballymena family home as police launch investigation

UK News
Three relatives found dead inside Ballymena family home as police launch investigation

Three relatives found dead inside Ballymena family home as police launch investigation

UK News
Man remanded in custody charged over alleged rape on Eastbourne beach

BEACH RAPE Man remanded in custody charged over alleged rape on Eastbourne beach

UK News
Man remanded in custody charged over alleged rape on Eastbourne beach

Man remanded in custody charged over alleged rape on Eastbourne beach

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

BLUETONGUE ALERT First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

UK News
First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

UK News
Man dies after house fire in Todmorden as police launch investigation

FATAL FIRE Man dies after house fire in Todmorden as police launch investigation

UK News
Man dies after house fire in Todmorden as police launch investigation

Man dies after house fire in Todmorden as police launch investigation

UK News
University worker investigated after saying she hoped Ann Widdecombe suffered ‘extremely painful death’

BACKLASH GROWS University worker investigated after saying she hoped Ann Widdecombe suffered ‘extremely painful death’

UK News
University worker investigated after saying she hoped Ann Widdecombe suffered ‘extremely painful death’

University worker investigated after saying she hoped Ann Widdecombe suffered ‘extremely painful death’

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

POLICE CRACKDOWN Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

UK News
Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

UK News
Police appeal to find missing 10-year-old last seen in Crystal Palace Park

MISSING BOY Police appeal to find missing 10-year-old last seen in Crystal Palace Park

UK News
Police appeal to find missing 10-year-old last seen in Crystal Palace Park

Police appeal to find missing 10-year-old last seen in Crystal Palace Park

UK News
Cancer Patient ‘Turned Away’

"OUTRAGEOUS" Cancer Patient ‘Turned Away’

UK News
Cancer Patient ‘Turned Away’

Cancer Patient ‘Turned Away’

UK News
Watch Live