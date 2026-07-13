Police release CCTV image after teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted in Bristol

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify following the serious sexual assault of a teenage girl in Bristol. Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for the public’s help after a girl in her mid-teens was sexually assaulted in the Portland Square area at around 3.30am on Saturday, 20 June. The victim later encountered a member of the public, disclosed what had happened, and police were immediately called.

Extensive investigation underway

Detectives say an extensive investigation is ongoing, with officers carrying out CCTV enquiries and forensic examinations since the attack. The victim continues to receive support and has been offered access to specialist services. Police have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to, as they believe he may have information that could assist the investigation.

Description released

The man is described as:

Of Asian heritage

Aged between 20 and 24

Of skinny build

Black curly hair

Goatee-style beard

He was wearing:

Grey trousers

Grey and black jacket

White trainers

He was also riding a dark-coloured bicycle.

Appeal for information

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, is urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police by calling 101, quoting reference 5226169935. The investigation remains ongoing.