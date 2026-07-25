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TRAIN ATTACK Police Release CCTV Image After Two Women Allegedly Slapped on Train at Preston Station

Police Release CCTV Image After Two Women Allegedly Slapped on Train at Preston Station

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to trace after two passengers were allegedly assaulted on board a train as it arrived at Preston station. The incident happened at around 11.40pm on Saturday 20 June, as the train was pulling into Preston railway station. According to investigators, a woman approached two female passengers who were travelling together before allegedly slapping both of them without warning. The suspect then left the train after the assault. British Transport Police officers have now issued a CCTV image of a woman they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries. A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured, as they believe she may have information which could help their investigation.” Detectives are urging anyone who recognises the woman, or who has any information about the incident, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 27 of 21 June. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

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