Police release image after alleged indecency on Ferris wheel at Download Festival

Police have released an image of a man they want to identify as part of an investigation into an alleged act of indecency at this year’s Download Festival in Leicestershire. Officers are investigating reports that two people acted inappropriately while riding a Ferris wheel at the festival on Saturday 13 June.

Woman interviewed

Leicestershire Police confirmed that a woman has already been identified and has voluntarily attended an interview in connection with the incident. Detectives are now appealing to the public for help in identifying a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Public appeal

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said:

“Enquiries have been ongoing into a report of two people acting inappropriately while on a Ferris wheel at Download on Saturday 13 June.

“A woman has been identified and voluntarily interviewed in connection with the incident.

“Officers would like the public’s help in identifying this man. If this is you, or you have any suspicions about who he may be, we urge you to get in touch.”

Information requested

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact PC 39 Georgia Wood by calling 101 or via the Leicestershire Police website, quoting crime reference 26*346427.