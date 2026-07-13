Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders star Sam Neill dies aged 78

Acclaimed actor Sam Neill, best known for his roles in Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders and The Piano, has died at the age of 78. His family confirmed the actor died peacefully in Sydney on Monday, surrounded by his loved ones. In a statement, they said: “It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing earlier today. “Sam died peacefully in Sydney, surrounded by his beloved family. “While his death was sudden and unexpected, he was cancer-free and in good spirits until the very end. He passed with the dignity, courage and humour that characterised his whole life. “We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary care he received from his medical team and for the outpouring of love from friends and fans around the world. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a much-loved father, grandfather, brother and friend.”

Career spanning more than five decades

Neill enjoyed a distinguished acting career spanning more than 50 years, becoming one of New Zealand’s most recognisable stars on the international stage. He achieved worldwide fame as Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park before reprising the role in later films in the blockbuster franchise. His extensive film career also included acclaimed performances in The Piano, The Hunt for Red October, Event Horizon, The Horse Whisperer, The Dish and Jurassic World Dominion.

Acclaimed television roles

In recent years, Neill introduced himself to a new generation of viewers through his role as Chief Inspector Chester Campbell in the hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders, earning widespread praise for his portrayal of the relentless detective pursuing Tommy Shelby and his gang. He also appeared in numerous acclaimed television dramas throughout his career, cementing his reputation as one of the industry’s most versatile actors.

Tributes expected from around the world

Neill’s death is expected to prompt tributes from across the film and television industry, where he was admired for both his acting talent and his warmth off-screen. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy of performances that entertained audiences around the world for more than half a century.